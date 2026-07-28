SIA says EU Fisheries Ministers meeting in Cork must consider the plight of the fishing sector

Fisheries ministers from across the European Union are in Cork for two days of meetings, led by Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Martin Heydon, on the theme of ‘generational renewal’.

The industry says discussions are important, but the Seafood Ireland Alliance says at a time when fishers are faced with a chronic shortage of quota and spiralling operational costs, survival — not generational renewal — should be the priority.

Donegal TD and SF Marine Spokesperson Padraig MacLochlain has again criticised the fact that Fisheries Minister Timmy Dooley is not leading the meetings.

Aodh O’Donnell of the SIA says what’s needed is a whole of government approach, with all levels of government fighting for the industry……

PIC – (L-R) are members of the Seafood Ireland Alliance: Aodh O’Donnell, CEO, Irish Fish Producers Organisation; Brendan Byrne, CEO, Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association; Patrick Murphy, CEO, Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation; John Lynch, CEO, Irish South and East Fish Producers Organisation; and Dominic Rihan, CEO, Killybegs Fishermen’s Organisation — collectively the Seafood Ireland Alliance, which is urging the Government to use the visit of EU Fisheries Ministers to Cork as an opportunity to confront how the Common Fisheries Policy has failed the Irish industry and decimated the fish stocks around the island of Ireland.

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