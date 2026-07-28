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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday July 28th

News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday July 28th……….

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News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday July 28th

28 July 2026
SIA Cork
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SIA says EU Fisheries Ministers meeting in Cork must consider the plight of the fishing sector

28 July 2026
Hub Design
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Letterkenny Surgical Hub going to design stage

28 July 2026
Daniel and Majella
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Thousands brave the rain to boil the kettle with Daniel and Majella

28 July 2026
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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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