Finn Harps’ miserable run continues with heavy defeat at Bishopsgate

Finn Harps have been beaten 5-0 by Longford Town in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Bishopsgate this evening.

The home side took the lead just after the half-hour mark when Dean Williams was played through and slotted low past the onrushing Barbosa.

It went from bad to worse for Harps just before half-time when Bridel Bosakani was shown a straight red card.

Longford took advantage of the extra man and were 3-0 up after 52 minutes thanks to early second-half goals from Daniel McKenna & Darragh Murtagh.

Alex O’Brien made it 4-0 on 83 minutes before the visitors were reduced to nine men when Shaunie Bradley was given his marching orders.

James Bailey added the 5th in the 90th minute to inflict a heavy defeat on Patrick McEleney’s side.

The result means Finn Harps have now lost each of their last five games and remain rooted to the bottom of the league standings.

This evening’s other results from the First Division:

Cork City 3-2 Athlone Town

Kerry 3-0 Cobh Ramblers

UCD 1-2 Treaty United

Wexford 2-1 Bray Wanderers

Finn Harps’ next is away to Bray Wanderers on Friday evening.