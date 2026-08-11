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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Gardai seeking driver of car involved in Drumkeen collision

 

Gardaí are trying to trace the driver of a blue Suzuki Impreza that crashed at Trentaboy, Drumkeen in the early hours of Sunday morning.

At around 1.35, the car collided with a steel barrier on the Letterkenny side of the filling station, sustaining extensive damage.

Gardai say there was nobody present at the scene when they arrived.

They’re appealing to anyone who may have travelled along that stretch of road between 1am and 2am with a dash-cam to make the footage available.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Gardaí in Ballyshannon on 071-9858530.

 

Pic – File Photo

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