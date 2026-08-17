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The Outlet

Derry bonfires being treated as sectarian hate crimesa

Investigations are continuing after three separate bonfires were lit in Derry over the weekend containing images of politicians, including First Minister Michelle O’Neill.

Union flags, poppy wreaths and sashes were also among the materials displayed on the fires.

Police are treating them as sectarian hate crimes.

Sinn Féin South Down MP, Chris Hazard, has condemned the bonfires…………

In a social media post, former SDLP Mayor Cllr Lilian Seenoi-Barr says irrespective of tradition, identity or background, everyone has a responsibility to ensure that what is passed on to the next generation is better than what came before.

She says is no culture in hate, there is no pride in sectarianism, and this does not represent the Derry she knows and loves.

 

 

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