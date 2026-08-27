Bonagee boss Declan Lynch hoping for big crowd at Dry Arch Park for opening FAI National League game

With Cockhill Celtic, Letterkenny Rovers and Bonagee United all kicking off their FAI National League campaigns this weekend, Bonagee are the only side that will get to play in front of a home crowd in Round 1.

Declan Lynch’s side welcome the challenge of Dublin’s Home Farm FC – a League Of Ireland club until 1999.

It’s a huge challenge for Bonagee to step up to a new level of football but their new manager says the unknown element is something to look forward to rather than dread.

Highland’s Mark Gallagher spoke to boss Declan Lynch ahead of this weekend’s massive occasion at Dry Arch Park…