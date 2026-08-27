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Business Matters, Eps 311 – Buncrana woman’s sustainable handbags business grows, plus better times ahead for City of Derry Airport

On Business Matters this week Chris Ashmore looks at a sustainable fashion accessories business, and also how City of Derry airport is seeing passenger numbers soaring.

First up, he talks with Buncrana woman Orla O’Hagan about her business Orla Vera Accessories, a boutique brand specialising in hand-crafted products, notably handbags, made from real leather and sustainable materials. Among the companies she has sourced waste leather from are BMW and Rolls Royce.

After completing a degree in Footwear and Accessories at University in Leicester, she worked in London before Covid struck, and she got laid off and came home. But it was back in Buncrana that her new business was born – and it is now going from strength to strength.

In the second part of the programme, Chris speaks with Steve Frazer, Managing Director of City of Derry Airport, about the recent surge in passenger numbers, the impending start of a new Derry to Dublin service, and hopes for more routes in the years ahead.

You can listen to the full programme here:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

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