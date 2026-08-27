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Spraoi agus Sport among recipients of national funding

Carndonagh based social enterprise Sproai agus Sport is among the recipients of new funding from the Department of Children, Disability and Equality.

The group will receive over €200,000 from a national package of €2.9m under the Disability Participation and Awareness Fund,

This funding aims to support people with disabilities to take part in community, sports and physical activities, arts and culture, employment and to access assistance and therapy animal programmes.

It includes a Swim Access programme to support disabled people to use their local swimming pools and an initiative to help those with spinal cord injuries to use community gyms.

In an audio statement to Highland Radio News, Minister for Disability Emer Higgins explained the impact this funding could have in communities:

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