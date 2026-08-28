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Cope pays tribute to Enda Bonner

A Donegal TD says Glenties councillor and Fianna Fail Senator Enda Bonner, who died yesterday at the age of 76, was a formidable and hardworking representative who devoted himself to improving the lives of the people in his electoral area.

Enda Bonner served in the Seanad from 1997 to 2002, and was a member of Donegal County Council from 1999 until 2019.

Donegal TD Pat the Cope Gallagher says he’s literally known Enda Bonner all his life……….

 

Enda Bonner was a proud Rosses man and a dedicated public representative. Enda and I grew up together, attended college in Galway at the same time, and played football side by side. His sudden passing is a profound shock to me and to his many friends across both the political and sporting communities.

Enda was defined by his total commitment. Whether in sport, his professional life, or politics, he approached every task with determination and gave nothing less than his full effort. He was a skilled and accomplished footballer for club and county, later serving on the County Board and as Chairperson of CLG an Chlochán Liath.

In public life, Enda served on the Fianna Fáil Ard Chomhairle, in Seanad Éireann, and on Donegal County Council, where he held the position of Chairman in 2006–2007. His legacy will stand as a positive and enduring contribution to the communities of West Donegal. He was a formidable and hardworking representative who devoted himself to improving the lives of the people in his electoral area.

Above all, Enda was a family man.

Ann and I extend our deepest sympathies to his wife Phylis, his daughters Elaine and Elizabeth, his son Patrick, his grandchildren, and his sisters Pauline, Aideen and Crona, his nieces and nephews.

“No task too much, no job too big or small. You gave your best through sun and rain. Now the final twilight falls upon the fields — the strain ends, but your name will remain known through time.”

May he rest in peace.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

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