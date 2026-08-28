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MacLochlainn says the Taoiseach is the biggest barrier to progress on a United Ireland

Sinn Féin says the British Government cannot rule out a future referendum on a united Ireland.

During his first official visit to Northern Ireland yesterday, UK Prime Minister Burnham said a border poll was “off the table”, arguing that divisive referendums can distract from issues including the cost of living and public services.

However, on today’s Greg Hughes Show, Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn stressed that the right to a referendum is contained in the Good Friday Agreement.

He described Andy Burnham as a unionist, but said he believes the biggest blockage to a border poll at the moment is actually the Taoiseach..…….

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