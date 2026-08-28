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Nails causing punctures on Derry’s Lecky Road after recent bonfire

Motorists in Derry are being urged to take care when coming off the Flyover onto the Lecky Road due to a hazard being caused by hundreds of nails in the damaged roadway.

Councillor Aisling Hutton says a number of people have had punctures after driving past the site of a recent bonfire.

The bonfire was built from wooden pallets, and she says hundreds of nails are now surfacing through the damaged road, causing punctures to tyres.

She’s contacted the Department for Infrastructure and the Council, asking them to deal with the issue as a matter of urgency.

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