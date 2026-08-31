Government to publish details of new investment savings scheme

The Government is to introduce a new tax-efficient investment account from next year.

Tánaiste and Finance Minister Simon Harris is publishing plans for the new scheme this morning.

People will be able to invest up to a certain amount each year, with no minimum amount required.

There’ll also be a tax-free allowance, with a flat rate of tax applying to anything above that.

Exactly how much people can invest tax-free — and what tax rate they’ll pay — will be announced in Budget 2027.

Irish households hold just 2.3 per cent of their financial assets in direct investments such as listed shares and debt securities, compared with an EU average of approximately 7.5 per cent.

The Government says the aim is to make investing simpler, with the provider calculating and paying any tax owed to Revenue on the investor’s behalf.