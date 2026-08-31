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Uisce Eireann dealing with “complex” water outage in Glenties and Fintown

Uisce Éireann says its crews are responding to a complex burst on a trunk water main supplied from the Glenties Water Treatment Plant which occurred in the early hours of this morning.

The burst is impacting supply to homes and businesses in Glenties, Fintown and surrounding areas.

Uisce Eireann expects repairs will be completed by approximately 3.30 tomorrow morning, with supplies returning to normal over the course of the afternoon. Typically, it takes three to four hours following repairs for normal supply to be restored to all customers, but the utility is warning it may take longer for normal supply to be restored to customers on higher ground or at the end of the network, particularly in the vicinity of Fintown.

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