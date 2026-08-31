Solid weekend for Killybegs teen Jayden Mc Brearty

Jayden Mc Brearty has enjoyed a hugely successful weekend of racing after the summer break, competing in his first-ever double-header across two of Ireland’s leading circuits this weekend racing 2 different cars claiming race wins each day .

The 16-year-old from Killybegs was in action at Kirkistown Circuit on Saturday for rounds 5 and 6 of the ICCR Championship, competing in the hotly contested Mini Junior class of 17 cars..

Jayden made the perfect start to the weekend by claiming pole position in qualifying for both races. He went on to take a dominant victory in Race 1, setting the fastest lap of the race in the process to claim the top step of the podium.

He followed that up with another strong performance in Race 2, finishing second, securing an important haul of points for the championship.

With little time to celebrate, Jayden and his team headed straight to Mondello Park for the next round of the RSA Summer Series.

Continuing his excellent racing form, Jayden produced another outstanding performance, winning both the Junior Mini class and the overall Mini Class 12.

It was a weekend to remember for the young Killybegs racer, who demonstrated impressive pace, consistency and determination across both days on both tracks.

I was looking forward to this double header weekend all Summer,” said Mc Brearty. “The experience I have gained from last year is showing in this year. I’m buzzing to be on the podium all weekend and is a great reward for my team and sponsors. The Atlantic Dawn Group, Gormley ltd, The Stables Motorsport Centre, Pod-Track, Mooney Boats, Toolforce.ie, Speedcar IRL & UK, KER Group, TrailerStuff.ie, TC Promotions, CBM SIgns.ie, BAHCO, Finoil, John Autos JFS Crash Repairs and Peak Physical Wellbeing Fish R Us. without there support these weekends could not happen”.

With two wins, two pole positions, a fastest lap and a further podium finish from his first double-header weekend, Jayden Mc Brearty has certainly become a name to watch out for as the season continues into the final 4 rounds.