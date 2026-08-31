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Stranorlar Weightlifter Abby Meehan heading to World Championship

Stranorlar Olympic Weightlifter Abby Meenan is set to become the first person from Donegal to compete at the FISU University World Championships in Olympic Weightlifting, when she represents Ireland in Doha, Qatar next week.

Abby has made significant strides in her weightlifting over the past year and made her first international debut in October representing Ireland.

The recent Ulster University Business Management graduate became eligible for the World Championships through her university studies in Belfast and will be taking to the platform in Doha on Friday 11th of September.

This competition marks another major milestone in what has been a super rise for the Donegal athlete this year, she is continuing to establish herself on the International Olympic Weightlifting scene.

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