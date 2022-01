People in Inishowen are being invited to contribute to a Policing Plan for the Buncrana Garda District, which takes in the whole of the peninsula.

Superintendent Goretti Sheridan says while she was like to meet people and carry out public consultations, that is not possible at the moment, so she’s urging people to make contact with their views and perspectives.

On the Nine til Noon Show’s Community Garda Slot today, Garda Grainne Doherty urged people to take part……….