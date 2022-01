There were 34 patients awaiting beds at Letterkenny University Hospital today, according to the INMO’s trolley watch.

There were 4 patients waiting on trolleys in the hospital’s Emergency Department, a reduction of 1 on yesterday, with 30 patients waiting for a bed on wards elsewhere in the hospital.

Sligo University Hospital also had 34 patients waiting on a bed, with 17 in its ED.

The combined North West total of patients waiting on trolleys today was 68, a drop of 6 compared to Tuesday.