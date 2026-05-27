Cllr Patrick McGowan appointed Cathaoirleach of the Lifford–Stranorlar Municipal District

Councillor Patrick McGowan has been appointed Cathaoirleach of the Lifford–Stranorlar Municipal District, with Councillor Dakota Nic Mheanman elected as Leas Cathaoirleach.

Councillor McGowan moves up from the role of Leas Cathaoirleach, succeeding Councillor Martin Harley.

At the meeting, Councillor Nic Mheanman also congratulated Anne Marie Conlon on becoming the first female member of senior management in Donegal County Council, noting that with only three women elected to the council, representation is important.

She has been appointed Director of Housing, MD Services and Capital Projects, following the retirement of Patsy Lafferty.