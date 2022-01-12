  • 94.7fm / 103.3fm / 104.7fm
Business Matters Ep 74 – Brian McDaid

On this week’s programme, Ciaran O’Donnell speaks to columnist, photographer, and owner of The Cristeph Studio in Letterkenny, Brian McDaid.

Brian has been taking photographs for over 40 years and took over the Cristeph Gallery, which was originally located on Port Road, back in 2002.

Brian also served with the Letterkenny Fire Service for 27 years.

He left school at 16 and worked as a carpenter with local building contractor, Terence Ponsonby, during the construction of St Bernadette’s School at College Farm Road.

A motorsport enthusiast, Brian began taking pictures at car rallies in the early eighties – and has been a professional photographer since.

Listen back here:

