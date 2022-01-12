Cabinet approves changes to self isolation rules

The Cabinet has approved changes to close contact isolation rules.

The new regime will come into place from midnight tomorrow.

It means close contacts who have been boosted and don’t have symptoms won’t have to restrict their movements.

Under 40s won’t be sent for a PCR test if they have a positive antigen.

Anyone with a positive test will have to isolate for seven days regardless of vaccination status.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has said the approach is non-evidence based, but Micheál Martin believes it’s the right balance…