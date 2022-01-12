Donegal man sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexual assault of teenage boy

A Donegal man has been sentenced to ten years in prison after being found guilty of repeatedly sexually assaulting a teenage boy between 1995 and 2000.

Liam Carr, a 59 year old man from Falcarragh, was found guilty of 31 different counts of sexual assault after a Central Criminal Court hearing last year.

Today Carr was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for the numerous assaults on a teenage boy, which occurred at different locations across County Donegal between September of 1995 and September 2000.

Carr, who is a retired firefighter, said that he intends to appeal his conviction and that he did not accept today’s verdict.

In a victim impact statement the boy, now a 39 year old man, said that his childhood had been “snatched” from him as a result of the abuse, which started when he was 13 years old.

Judge Mr Justice David Keane said that Carr’s offenses were a “serious breach of trust”, and that they “caused considerable harm” to the teenager.