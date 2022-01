Suggestions of a hybrid option for this year’s Leaving Cert’s being dismissed by the State Exams Commission.

The Irish Times reports the option of accredited grades or a written exam isn’t being considered due to the cancellation of the Junior Cert in 2020.

The information from the Junior Cert was seen as crucial in helping teachers grade students for the senior cycle exams over the past two years.

The Commission’s said to be examining other contingency options for this years cohort.