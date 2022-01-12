PSNI at scene of Sion Mills incident

Police are at the scene of a serious assault in the Main Street area of Sion Mills.
Three men have been taken to hospital for their injuries. One man in his 30s and one man in his 20s have been arrested in relation to the incident.
Police are at the scene of a serious assault in the Main Street area of Sion Mills.
Three men have been taken to hospital for their injuries. One man in his 30s and one man in his 20s have been arrested in relation to the incident.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland