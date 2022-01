Tyrone’s first night back in action is one they’ll want to forget.

The All Ireland champions lost by 1-17 to 5 points to Cavan in the Dr McKenna Cup and will need a massive win over Armagh on Saturday if they are to progress tot he semi final stage.

Joint Tyrone Manager Fergal Logan was disappointment with the defeat but agreed with Francis Mooney he doesn’t feel there’s not much cause for concern: