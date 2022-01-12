Significant progress on Burtonport improvement works

Work on a long awaited improvement project in Burtonport is set to start next week with the demolition of a number of buildings.

As this progresses, members of the Glenties Municipal District were told work is ongoing to seek approval to recommence Phase 2 of the Harbour redevelopment project and the Harbour Terminal building and Enterprise buildings, as well as associated works on Aranmore Island.

Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig has praised the council and the local community, saying these are very positive developments………….