Donegal success in BT Young Scientists exhibition

Six projects in four Donegal schools have been successful in the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.

The awards have gone to schools in Letterkenny, Donegal Town and Stranorlar.

Two Letterkenny schools received awards, Iseult Ni Mhathuna in Colaiste Ailigh received the Best Project in Irish award and third place in her category for a project on attitudes to a united Ireland. Meanwhile, three students at Loretto Convent were highly commended for their project on microplastics in water and fish guts.

Two projects at Abbey Vocational School were successful – Ciara Cannon won a second place award for her project on microbial activity of nanoparticles, while Hughie McShane was highly commended and won a display award for his app to improve writing in children with dysgraphia.

Two projects from St Columba’s College were also highly commended – Corey McCloskey and Cormac Morris for their project on the influence of viral social media in a school environment, and Theresa McMenamin for her project on fighting fast fashion.

Full details of Donegal projects –

 

Best Project in Irish and Individual 3rd Place, Social and Behavioural Sciences (Senior)

“An dearcadh agus eolas atá ag diagoiri i dtreo Eire aontaithe”

Iseult Ní Mhathúna –  Colaiste Ailigh

 

Individual 2nd Place, Biological and Ecological Sciences (Intermediate)

“An investigation into the optimum microbial activity of nanoparticles”

Ciara Cannon –  Abbey Vocational School

 

Highly Commended and Special Display Award        Technology

“An app to improve writing in children with dysgraphia”

Hughie McShane –  Abbey Vocational School

 

Highly Commended          Biological and Ecological Sciences

“Microplastics in water and fish guts”

Csenge Bodnar, Petra Bodnar, and Lakshmi Shaji –  Loreto Convent

 

Highly Commended          Social and Behavioural Sciences

“How does the influence of viral social media trends affect behaviour in a school environment?”

Corey Mc Closkey and Cormac Morris – St Columba’s College

 

Highly Commended          Social and Behavioural Sciences

“Fighting Fast Fashion for our Future”

Theresa McMenamin – St Columba’s College

