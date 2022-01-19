Business Matters Ep 75 – Seamus McDaid & Bairbre Uí Chathail

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell talks to the Managing Director of McDaid’s Football Special in Ramelton, Seamus McDaid.

The fourth generation to head up the well-known Donegal company, Seamus headed to Australia as a 20-year-old to work as an Australian Rules agent. A year later, he moved to New York for what was supposed to be just a summer – but his stay in the Big Apple lasted eight years. Seamus came back home in March 2019 and succeeded his father, Edward, at the helm of the family business which sells soft drinks and ice cream.

Ciaran also speaks to Irish Language Development Officer with Líonra Leitir Ceanainn, Bairbre Uí Chathail, about the Letterkenny launch of Gradaim – the Irish business awards scheme designed to increase the visibility of Irish and encourage its use in business – which takes place on Tuesday, January 25th.

Listen back here: