Council launches consultation on new Outdoor recreation Strategy

Donegal County Council has launched a series of online public consultation workshops aimed at gathering the public’s views on the first ever Outdoor Recreation Strategy for the county.

The Outdoor Recreation Strategy for Donegal will examine how outdoor recreation can be sustainably developed and managed over the next 5 years, while preserving the county’s unique land and waterscape.

The council’s Chief Executive John G. McLaughlin says the strategy will provide a mechanism for the delivery and implementation of the vision for the future development of Outdoor Recreation in Donegal, and establish a defined framework for doing so.

It will identify existing assets, and suggest what future improvements and new developments are necessary to consolidate and enhance what the county has to offer.

A full audit of current provision will take place in the first instance, and the Leader funded strategy will be focussed on actions over the next five years, with an overall vision to 2040.

The council and its consultants are hosting online consultation events in each municipal district between January 31st and February 9th to gather the views of local people in relation to the quality of current provision, and future opportunities for improving outdoor recreation in the county.

The workshop dates are –
Inishowen Monday 31 st January, 7.30-9.00pm
Glenties Tuesday 1 st February, 7.30-9.00pm
Letterkenny Thursday 3 rd February, 7.30-9.00pm
Stranorlar Tuesday 8 th February, 7.30-9.00pm
Donegal Wednesday 9 th February, 7.30-9.00pm
We want to hear from you.

Those interested are asked to register their attendance and preferred workshop by clicking on the
link https://forms.office.com/r/Xme6ZDNvsW up to 24 hours before the event.
Individuals are welcome to attend more than one event, and a Zoom link for each will be issued on
the day of each event.
An online questionnaire is also available to complete, accessible via
https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/DonegalORS It will run from Tuesday 18 th January 2022 to
Tuesday 22 nd February 2022.
For more information about the Strategy and the consultation workshops please visit
https://www.donegalcoco.ie/community/outdoor%20recreation%20donegal/

