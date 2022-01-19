Fórsa SFPA authority members at Killybegs engage in work stoppage

Operations at Killybegs harbour will be disrupted this evening as Fórsa members at the Sea Fisheries Protection Authority take part in a 24 hour work stoppage from midnight.

The action, by 110 inspectors and clerical staff, will affect operations at six sea fishery harbours across the country, including Killybegs.

The action is in response to what Fórsa says is a decision by SFPA management to implement and impose 47 recommendations from an independent review of SFPA without the input of the staff representatives .

Planned industrial action in March 2021 was suspended, and meetings took place as part of a Workplace Relations Commission reconciliation process in March, April and May 2021 without resolution.

The SFPA has sought a commencement of a new industrial relations process, which the union says is an attempt by management to frustrate the state industrial relation resolution process it had previously committed to.

A 24-hour work stoppage by all Fórsa members commencing from midnight Wednesday 19th January to Thursday midnight 20th January

A 48-hour work stoppage by all Fórsa members from midnight Tuesday 25th January to midnight Thursday 27th January.