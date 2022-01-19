Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Justice Minister to create new bill around stalking

The Justice Minister has said a new bill to create new criminal offences around stalking will be published by Easter.

Helen McEntee told the Dáil it will update the law to include offences around impersonating someone and bringing all modern forms of communication under stalking laws.

The Dáil has been hearing statements on violence against women this evening with many female TDs telling their personal stories.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has said she will lead a change in attitudes towards women:

