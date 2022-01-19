Man remains in Garda custody over Ashling Murphy murder

A man in his 30s remains in Garda custody this morning over the murder of Ashling Murphy.

He was arrested at a Dublin hospital yesterday, where he was being treated for a number of injuries.

Gardai investigating the 23-year-old’s death arrested the man on suspicion of the murder at St. James’ Hospital yesterday.

He was being treated there since last Thursday for self-inflicted stab wounds and other injuries.

The man, who’s in his 30s, was taken to Tullamore Garda Station, where he could be held for 24 hours.

His period of detention’s due to expire later today.

Ashling Murphy was killed while out for a run along the Grand Canal near Tullamore in Co. Offaly last Wednesday.

Her funeral took place yesterday – the President and Taoiseach were among those who paid their respects.

Meanwhile Gardai continue to appeal for information on the murder, including about a man in a black tracksuit and runners who’s believed to have been in the Grand Canal area around the time of her death.