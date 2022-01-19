Minister doesn’t foresee restrictions lifted by this weekend

A Donegal Minister doesn’t foresee restrictions being lifted in time for this weekend.

It comes as the hospitality sector has been calling for clarity about the lifting of the 8pm curfew.

NPHET meets tomorrow against a backdrop of falling Covid case numbers and calls for a fast reopening of society.

Speaking on the Nine Till Noon Show, Minister Charlie McConalogue has acknowledged that it has been an incredibly difficult time for affected businesses and that it is the Government intention to lift restrictions as soon and as safe as possible: