Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Minister doesn’t foresee restrictions lifted by this weekend

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

A Donegal Minister doesn’t foresee restrictions being lifted in time for this weekend.

It comes as the hospitality sector has been calling for clarity about the lifting of the 8pm curfew.

NPHET meets tomorrow against a backdrop of falling Covid case numbers and calls for a fast reopening of society.

Speaking on the Nine Till Noon Show, Minister Charlie McConalogue has acknowledged that it has been an incredibly difficult time for affected businesses and that it is the Government intention to lift restrictions as soon and as safe as possible:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ashling murphy
News, Top Stories

Second man arrested in connection with Ashling murder

19 January 2022
money20171162017705
News, Top Stories

Go ahead for extra Bank Holiday & bonus for healthcare workers

19 January 2022
covidsign112
Audio, News, Top Stories

Minister doesn’t foresee restrictions lifted by this weekend

19 January 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 75 – Seamus McDaid & Bairbre Uí Chathail

19 January 2022
Advertisement

Related News

ashling murphy
News, Top Stories

Second man arrested in connection with Ashling murder

19 January 2022
money20171162017705
News, Top Stories

Go ahead for extra Bank Holiday & bonus for healthcare workers

19 January 2022
covidsign112
Audio, News, Top Stories

Minister doesn’t foresee restrictions lifted by this weekend

19 January 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 75 – Seamus McDaid & Bairbre Uí Chathail

19 January 2022
sterling
Audio, News, Top Stories

Derry shopkeeper reaches out to author of mystery letter

19 January 2022
vaccine1]
News, Top Stories

Over 16s encouraged to get Covid booster

19 January 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube