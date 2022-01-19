Ní Chuinneagáin stars as Coláiste Ailigh win National Basketball title

Coláiste Ailigh defeated Laurel Hill 48-27 in the U19B Girls final of the Pinergy All-Ireland Schools Cup at the National Basketball Arena.

The MVP went to Shannon Ní Chuinneagáin, who scored 33 points. Ní Chuinneagáin was recently named December’s MissQuote.ie Division 1 player of month playing for LYIT Donegal and she again showcased why she’s making waves in the National League.

Coláiste Ailigh led 16-6 at the end of the first quarter and 26-8 by half-time and appeared to be coasting to victory. But Laurel Hill came roaring back into the contest with an excellent third quarter. Holly O’Neill and Jana Zundel inspired an eight point run, to close the deficit to 28-20 by the end of the third.

A Shannon Cunningham fastbreak and layup made it 34-20 in the third minute of the fourth quarter. But again Laurel Hill responded, a big three from O’Neill followed by a Zundel layup made it 36-25 at midway point in quarter. It was to be Coláiste Ailigh’s day, a neat layup under the basket from Ní Chuinneagáin moved the score to 46-27 and their win was wrapped up by a fastbreak layup from Shauna Ní Uiginn in the final seconds, as it finished 48-27.

Top scorers:

Coláiste Ailigh: Shannon Ní Chuinneagáin (33), Shauna Ní Uiginn (9)

Coláiste Ailigh: Aoife Ní Mhurchadha, Shauna Ní Uiginn, Megan Ní Chearnacháin, Annie Nic Giolla Iontóg, Sinead Nic A’tSaoir, Shannon Ní Chuinneagáin, Clodagh Ní Shíoráin, Kayleigh Nic Aonghusa, Michaela Ní Gallachoir