Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Ní Chuinneagáin stars as Coláiste Ailigh win National Basketball title

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin
Photo Basketball Ireland

Coláiste Ailigh defeated Laurel Hill 48-27 in the U19B Girls final of the Pinergy All-Ireland Schools Cup at the National Basketball Arena.

The MVP went to Shannon Ní Chuinneagáin, who scored 33 points. Ní Chuinneagáin was recently named December’s MissQuote.ie Division 1 player of month playing for LYIT Donegal and she again showcased why she’s making waves in the National League.

Coláiste Ailigh led 16-6 at the end of the first quarter and 26-8 by half-time and appeared to be coasting to victory. But Laurel Hill came roaring back into the contest with an excellent third quarter. Holly O’Neill and Jana Zundel inspired an eight point run, to close the deficit to 28-20 by the end of the third.

A Shannon Cunningham fastbreak and layup made it 34-20 in the third minute of the fourth quarter. But again Laurel Hill responded, a big three from O’Neill followed by a Zundel layup made it 36-25 at midway point in quarter. It was to be Coláiste Ailigh’s day, a neat layup under the basket from Ní Chuinneagáin moved the score to 46-27 and their win was wrapped up by a fastbreak layup from Shauna Ní Uiginn in the final seconds, as it finished 48-27.

Top scorers:

Coláiste Ailigh: Shannon Ní Chuinneagáin (33), Shauna Ní Uiginn (9)

Coláiste Ailigh: Aoife Ní Mhurchadha, Shauna Ní Uiginn, Megan Ní Chearnacháin, Annie Nic Giolla Iontóg, Sinead Nic A’tSaoir, Shannon Ní Chuinneagáin, Clodagh Ní Shíoráin, Kayleigh Nic Aonghusa, Michaela Ní Gallachoir

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ashling murphy
News, Top Stories

Second man arrested in connection with Ashling murder

19 January 2022
money20171162017705
News, Top Stories

Go ahead for extra Bank Holiday & bonus for healthcare workers

19 January 2022
covidsign112
Audio, News, Top Stories

Minister doesn’t foresee restrictions lifted by this weekend

19 January 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 75 – Seamus McDaid & Bairbre Uí Chathail

19 January 2022
Advertisement

Related News

ashling murphy
News, Top Stories

Second man arrested in connection with Ashling murder

19 January 2022
money20171162017705
News, Top Stories

Go ahead for extra Bank Holiday & bonus for healthcare workers

19 January 2022
covidsign112
Audio, News, Top Stories

Minister doesn’t foresee restrictions lifted by this weekend

19 January 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 75 – Seamus McDaid & Bairbre Uí Chathail

19 January 2022
sterling
Audio, News, Top Stories

Derry shopkeeper reaches out to author of mystery letter

19 January 2022
vaccine1]
News, Top Stories

Over 16s encouraged to get Covid booster

19 January 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube