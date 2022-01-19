Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Over 12,000 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in ROI

12,138 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening.

6,843 positive PCR tests have been reported along with 5,295 positive antigen tests registered through the HSE portal.

52 Covid related deaths have been reported over the past week.

Top Stories

Helen McEntee
Audio, News, Top Stories

Justice Minister to create new bill around stalking

19 January 2022
killybegs
News, Top Stories

Fórsa SFPA authority members at Killybegs engage in work stoppage

19 January 2022
Highland Radio, Logo, Letterkenny, Donegal
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries Wednesday January 19th

19 January 2022
covid test centre
News, Top Stories

Over 12,000 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in ROI

19 January 2022
