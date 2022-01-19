Over 12,000 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in ROI

12,138 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening.
6,843 positive PCR tests have been reported along with 5,295 positive antigen tests registered through the HSE portal.
52 Covid related deaths have been reported over the past week.
