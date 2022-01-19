Over 16s encouraged to get Covid booster

People aged 16 years and over are being reminded to get their Covid booster vaccine.

Anyone who has had their primary course of the vaccine is now eligible for a booster.

In a statement Damien McCallion, HSE Lead Vaccination Programme, said: “Nearly one million people have had a COVID-19 booster in the last 4 weeks. This is helping us to get through the current surge in COVID-19 cases and to prevent severe illness.”

“Current research shows that 2 weeks after your booster, your protection against severe illness from COVID should go back up to 90%. We appeal to people to get their booster, to protect themselves, their families and communities against COVID-19.”

“The huge level of infection in recent weeks means some people can’t come for their boosters immediately – but more than 600,000 are now eligible and should get their booster dose for their best protection.”

“We also want to invite people with weak immune systems, people who are immunocompromised, to come forward for a booster. Their vaccine course is different – people in this group have been offered an extended primary course of vaccines, usually three doses of vaccine (or two if they first received Janssen), and now we recommend they come for a booster at least three months after their last dose, for their best protection.”

If it is time for your vaccination, and you are 16 or older, you can get your booster dose:

• At a GP – check with your GP, many have supplies available this week

• At a participating pharmacy – check the list of pharmacies for further details and to book an appointment.

• Book a booster appointment online at a HSE vaccination clinic.

• Go to a walk-in booster clinic for your age group.

The HSE is encouraging everyone to avail of the booster dose when offered as it gives the best protection from serious illness caused by COVID-19.

What to bring?

Please bring a photo ID with you. ID can include one of the following: passport, driver’s licence, Garda age card, student/school ID, etc, but if your ID doesn’t include your date of birth, please bring proof of your DOB (e.g. your Birth Cert).