Primary School Road Safety Art Competition launched

The Donegal Road Safety Working Group and Finn Harps FC have once again teamed up to assist with the promotion of road safety with the Primary School Road Safety Art Competition.

The Road Safety Art competition invites young artists from Donegal’s Primary Schools, to create a piece of visual art that will raise awareness of how to stay safe on the roads.

The theme of the competition this year is “Traveling to School Safely”. The winning artwork will be displayed at Finn Park for the 2022 season and also at Kernan’s Supermarkets, Newtowncunningham and Drumkeen.

There will be individual prizes as well as a special prize for the school of the winning pupil.

Cllr. Jack Murray, Cathaoirleach, Donegal County Council said,
“Donegal County Council are delighted with the continued efforts of
Finn Harps Football Club to help promote greater awareness of the
dangers on our roads. Children are among our most vulnerable road
users so we all have a responsibility to make sure they develop good road safety habits at an early age. The Primary School Art Competition Competition will help raise awareness, change behaviour and influence all road users about road safety. Everyone who uses the roads has a role to play in keeping our roads safe”.

Aisling Dignam, Manager of Finn Harps Academy stated, “Finn Harps are delighted to continue our partnership with the Donegal Road Safety Working Group and Donegal County Council. During these challenging times we are offering the facility to all primary school Children in Donegal to submit entries by email or post and look forward to a huge response. We wish to acknowledge the help and assistance of Teachers who work enthusiastically to ensure that children of all ages are fully aware of the dangers on our roads”.

The closing date for the competition is Wednesday, 9th February 2022 and entries should be sent to; Road Safety Primary School Art Competition, Road Safety Officer, Donegal County Council, Letterkenny Public Service Centre, Neil T. Blaney Road, Letterkenny, Co.Donegal.

Entries can also be submitted by email to – roadsafetycompetition@donegalcoco.ie

At the launch of the Finn Harps Schools competition are from left Brendan OÕDonnell, Director of Service Roads & Transportation, John McLaughlin, Chief Executive, Donegal County Council, Cllr. Jack Murray, Cathaoirleach, Donegal County Council, Aisling Dignam, Manager, Finn Harps Academy, Brian OÕDonnell, Road Safety Officer.
19 January 2022
