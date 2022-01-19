Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Second man arrested in connection with Ashling murder

A second man has been arrested in connection with the investigation into the murder of Ashling Murphy.

The 23 year old teacher from Offaly was laid to rest yesterday.

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 30s for potentially withholding information relating to the investigation into the murder of Ashling Murphy.

He is being questioned at a garda station in the Eastern Region.

Another man who was arrested yesterday on suspicion of murdering the school teacher remains in garda custody at Tullamore garda station.

Today marks a week to the day since the 23 year old went for a run along the canal bank in tullamore and was violently assaulted.

