Taoiseach urged to debate Greenwich report

The Taoiseach has been urged to look at what is known as person K in a report by the Police Ombudsman of Northern Ireland which identified collusive behaviours in 19 murders and multiple attempted murders in the North West between 1989 and 1993, including the murder of Eddie Fullerton.

Among a number of significant findings relating to the death of Mr Fullerton who was shot dead at his home in Buncrana in 1991 there was found to be no record that intelligence requests from Gardai conducting the murder investigation between June 1991 and January 1993 were responded to by RUC Special Branch. That included a request for information on person K.

Person K has been arrested a number of times in connection with the murder of the Donegal County Councillor but on all occasions has been released without charge.

Speaking in the Dail, Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn called on Micheal Martin to hold a debate centered on the issue:

The Taoiseach says the Greenwich report is quite damning and has agreed to hold a debate: