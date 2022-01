Work has started on a long awaited footpath on the Letterkenny road approaching the Twin Towns.

A number of houses have already been constructed in the area some time back with numerous calls for a footpath to be put in place.

Many residents had been highlighting that they couldn’t walk safely into the town centre.

Donegal County Council has been setting money aside for the works to be carried out and Cllr Patrick McGowan says its a relief to finally see construction beginning this morning: