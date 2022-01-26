Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

4,383 new Covid cases in NI as number of infected patients at LUH falls to 25

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

4,383 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the North in the past 24 hours.

There have been nine additional covid-related deaths.

395 patients are being treated for the disease in hospitals in Northern Ireland, with 22 in ICU.

In the Republic, 74 patients with Covid-19 are being treated in ICU today – the lowest total since November.

Overall across hospitals, there’s 739 patients with the virus, which is a drop of 85 since yesterday.

The total in hospital has fallen by 18 per cent in the past week.

Latest figures for Letterkenny University Hospital show 25 infected patients being treated there, one in intensive Care.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

covid19
News, Top Stories

4,383 new Covid cases in NI as number of infected patients at LUH falls to 25

26 January 2022
childrens mental health
Audio, News, Top Stories

National audit of CAMHS to be carried out

26 January 2022
armedgardai
News, Top Stories

Man in custody following incident on outskirts of Letterkenny

26 January 2022
bloody sunday
Audio, News, Top Stories

Eastwood calls for Army apology 50 years after Bloody Sunday

26 January 2022
Advertisement

Related News

covid19
News, Top Stories

4,383 new Covid cases in NI as number of infected patients at LUH falls to 25

26 January 2022
childrens mental health
Audio, News, Top Stories

National audit of CAMHS to be carried out

26 January 2022
armedgardai
News, Top Stories

Man in custody following incident on outskirts of Letterkenny

26 January 2022
bloody sunday
Audio, News, Top Stories

Eastwood calls for Army apology 50 years after Bloody Sunday

26 January 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

26 January 2022
Flag_of_the_Irish_Defence_Forces.svg
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Women of Honour’ to meet Taoiseach next week

26 January 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube