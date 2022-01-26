4,383 new Covid cases in NI as number of infected patients at LUH falls to 25

4,383 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the North in the past 24 hours.

There have been nine additional covid-related deaths.

395 patients are being treated for the disease in hospitals in Northern Ireland, with 22 in ICU.

In the Republic, 74 patients with Covid-19 are being treated in ICU today – the lowest total since November.

Overall across hospitals, there’s 739 patients with the virus, which is a drop of 85 since yesterday.

The total in hospital has fallen by 18 per cent in the past week.

Latest figures for Letterkenny University Hospital show 25 infected patients being treated there, one in intensive Care.