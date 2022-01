49 Covid deaths have been reported in Ireland over the past week.

It brings the total number since the pandemic began to 6,136.

There has also been a further 10,414 cases of the virus reported in the past 24 hours.

5,605 are positive PCRs, while a further 4,809 were positive antigen tests logged on the HSE portal.

739 Covid patients are hospitalised, of which 74 are in ICU.