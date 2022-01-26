54 people awaiting admission to LUH

The number of people awaiting admission to Letterkenny University Hospital has jumped again.

54 people were awaiting admission to the hospital this morning 16 on trolleys in its Emergency Department while a further 38 were waiting on wards.

It’s the second most overcrowded hospital nationwide today.

The number waiting has risen by 37 compared with yesterday’s figure of 17.

Nationally, there were 549 patients waiting at hospitals across the country today with 111 people waiting at University Hospital Limerick – the second day in a row where a national record has been broken by the hospital.