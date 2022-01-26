Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

54 people awaiting admission to LUH

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

The number of people awaiting admission to Letterkenny University Hospital has jumped again.

54 people were awaiting admission to the hospital this morning 16 on trolleys in its Emergency Department while a further 38 were waiting on wards.

It’s the second most overcrowded hospital nationwide today.

The number waiting has risen by 37 compared with yesterday’s figure of 17.

Nationally, there were 549 patients waiting at hospitals across the country today with 111 people waiting at University Hospital Limerick – the second day in a row where a national record has been broken by the hospital.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

LUHED
News

54 people awaiting admission to LUH

26 January 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 76 – Denis Ferry & Leslie O’Donnell

26 January 2022
GardaOfficer_08022012
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fresh appeal over mystery body found on beach

26 January 2022
beefcows
Audio, News, Top Stories

Difficult times ahead if farmer concerns on public access not addressed

26 January 2022
Advertisement

Related News

LUHED
News

54 people awaiting admission to LUH

26 January 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 76 – Denis Ferry & Leslie O’Donnell

26 January 2022
GardaOfficer_08022012
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fresh appeal over mystery body found on beach

26 January 2022
beefcows
Audio, News, Top Stories

Difficult times ahead if farmer concerns on public access not addressed

26 January 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

26 January 2022
jobs unemployment
Audio, News, Top Stories

Economy returns to pre-Covid levels

26 January 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube