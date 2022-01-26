Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Buncrana defibrillator project to be rolled out nationally

A pilot programme to equip garda cars in the Buncrana District has been praised in the Seanad, with members being told that plans are being finalised to roll the project out across the country.

The issue was raised by Senator Robbie Gallagher, who said while there is incredible work being done by individuals at community level all over the country, the involvement of emergency services is necessary to ensure every area is covered…………….

Responding, Minister of State Anne Rabbitte said the plan is to roll out the Buncrana initiative to every area in the country, but it will be done in a way that ensures places that don’t have significant community coverage will be facilitated first…………..

Discussion in full –

