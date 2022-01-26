Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Business Matters Ep 76 – Denis Ferry & Leslie O’Donnell

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by Denis Ferry, owner of Ferry’s Garage, and Leslie O’Donnell, owner of O’Donnell Crash Repairs, whose units are located at Lisnennan in Letterkenny.

Both left school at the age of 14 and became close friends when Denis set up his garage at the Pinehill Industrial Estate across from Leslie’s unit in 2001.

Denis and Leslie were part of the team behind Noah’s Bed Push back in August which raised almost a quarter of a million euro for nine beneficiaries chosen by the Gooch Family.

The pair have become known as Donegal’s Ice Road Trekkers because of their high-profile road trips to different parts of the world.

Listen back here:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

