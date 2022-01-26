Council urged to move on coastal erosion

The Chief Executive of Donegal County Council is to ask the OPW to engage with members of the authority to discuss initiatives to tackle coastal erosion.

The issue was raised at Municipal District level by North Inishowen Cllr Martin McDermott, who said a number of areas such as Lagg and Pollan Beach are threatened by erosion, but measures to address it are being blocked by the OPW or National Parks and Wildlife.

Cllr McDermott says there is much that can be done, but the OPW will not discuss the issue with councillors: