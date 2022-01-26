Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Eastwood calls for Army apology 50 years after Bloody Sunday

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

The House of Commons has been told that Bloody Sunday marked the start of what was to be the most brutal year of the troubles.

This weekend marks the 50th anniversary of the killing of 14 unarmed civilians during a civil rights march in Derry’s Bogside.

At the start of Northern Ireland Questions this morning, Secretary of State Brandon Lewis said it’s an anniversary he and the British Government are aware of:

SDLP leader and Foyle MP Colum Eastwood MP called on the British Army and the Parachute Regiment to issue a formal apology 50 years, after the events of Bloody Sunday:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

bloody sunday
Audio, News, Top Stories

Eastwood calls for Army apology 50 years after Bloody Sunday

26 January 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

26 January 2022
Flag_of_the_Irish_Defence_Forces.svg
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Women of Honour’ to meet Taoiseach next week

26 January 2022
LK Courthouse 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Man due to be sentenced next week over Glenties shooting rampage

26 January 2022
Advertisement

Related News

bloody sunday
Audio, News, Top Stories

Eastwood calls for Army apology 50 years after Bloody Sunday

26 January 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

26 January 2022
Flag_of_the_Irish_Defence_Forces.svg
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Women of Honour’ to meet Taoiseach next week

26 January 2022
LK Courthouse 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Man due to be sentenced next week over Glenties shooting rampage

26 January 2022
LUHED
News

54 people awaiting admission to LUH

26 January 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 76 – Denis Ferry & Leslie O’Donnell

26 January 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube