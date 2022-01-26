Eastwood calls for Army apology 50 years after Bloody Sunday

The House of Commons has been told that Bloody Sunday marked the start of what was to be the most brutal year of the troubles.

This weekend marks the 50th anniversary of the killing of 14 unarmed civilians during a civil rights march in Derry’s Bogside.

At the start of Northern Ireland Questions this morning, Secretary of State Brandon Lewis said it’s an anniversary he and the British Government are aware of:

SDLP leader and Foyle MP Colum Eastwood MP called on the British Army and the Parachute Regiment to issue a formal apology 50 years, after the events of Bloody Sunday: