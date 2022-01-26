Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Fisher & Devine head Galway Rally entry

Callum Devine. Photo Brian McDaid / Cristeph Studio

The who’s who of the Irish Rallying circuit are on the entry list for the much anticipated Galway International Rally which sees the return of the Irish Tarmac Championship in 2022.

The top seeds are Alaister Fisher and Gordan Noble in a VW Polo with the Fiesta of Callum Devine and Brian Hoy next on the list.

Donegal’s Donagh Kelly and Declan Boyle are at 8 and 9 with Gary Jennings at 10.

Kevin Eves in his Toyota heads the modified two wheel drive category followed by the likes of Gary Kiernan, Damien Tourish and Declan Gallagher

The Galway International Rally reverts back to a two day event and runs over the weekend of the 5th and 6th Febuary.

