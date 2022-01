There’s a fresh appeal for information over a body that washed up on a north west beach in the mid-80s.

The body of a man was found on Tullaghan Strand near Bundoran in 1986 however despite best efforts by Gardai, the man has not yet been identified.

The deceased had a number of tattoos leading to the belief that he was Irish.

His remains were exhumed last year for further analysis.

Retired Sgt of the Garda Sub Aqua Unit Tosh Lavery: