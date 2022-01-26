Man due to be sentenced next week over Glenties shooting rampage

A man is due to be sentenced next week over a shooting rampage in Glenties.

Stephen Dowling of Burren Road, Carlow was visiting Glenties when he let off up to 9 shots of ammunition from a high-powered telescopic rifle in the early hours of February 22nd, 2020.

The 24-year-old appeared at Letterkenny Circuit Court yesterday where he pleaded guilty to a range of charges from the night in question which was described as ‘wild west actions’ in court.

Judge John Aylmer adjourned the case for final sentencing next Tuesday.

Kate Heaney, Journalist with the Donegal News was in court yesterday and been describing how well Gardai dealt with the stand-off: