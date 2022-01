The Taoiseach’s confirmed a nationwide audit of Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services will take place.

It’s in the wake of a review showing 227 children were exposed to the ‘risk’ of significant harm at a HSE run service in South Kerry.

46 children suffered significant harm.

Over 1,300 files were reviewed after concerns were raised about the care provided by a junior doctor between 2016 and 2020.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says the government will take action: